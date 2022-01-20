F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

