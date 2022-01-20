F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
F.N.B. stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
