F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 129,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.