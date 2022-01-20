Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

