FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

