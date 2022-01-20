Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

