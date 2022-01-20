Farfetch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 57,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 9,908 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

