Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

