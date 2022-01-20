Federico Grossi Sells 375 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Federico Grossi sold 625 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $19,187.50.

APLS stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

