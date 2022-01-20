Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.