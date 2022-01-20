Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

FITB opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

