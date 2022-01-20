Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134.63 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $134.63 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 151,110,208 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

