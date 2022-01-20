Financial Analysis: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 24.79% 1,087.71% 10.90% Zuora -24.76% -45.14% -18.84%

42.9% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oracle and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 16 8 0 2.28 Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60

Oracle presently has a consensus target price of $95.91, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Oracle.

Risk & Volatility

Oracle has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.50 $13.75 billion $3.45 24.17 Zuora $305.42 million 6.56 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -23.66

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oracle beats Zuora on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

