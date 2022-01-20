Financial Survey: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Points International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Points International and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.82% -4.32% -1.77% Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Points International and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.04 -$5.36 million ($0.18) -83.83 Logiq $34.65 million 0.69 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Points International beats Logiq on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment is involved in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.