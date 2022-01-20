First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

FCCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 4,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Community stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of First Community at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

