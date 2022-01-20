First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

FCCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 4,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The company has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

