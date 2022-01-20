First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

First Community stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Community stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of First Community as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

