First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
First Community stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.
FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.