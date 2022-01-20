First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $220,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

