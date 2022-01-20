First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $173.03 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

