First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,534 shares of company stock worth $61,452,808 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $124.96 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

