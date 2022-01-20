First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 347,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

LESL stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.