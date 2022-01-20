First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 23,875.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 537.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 54.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHC opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

