First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.25 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

