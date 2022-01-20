First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

