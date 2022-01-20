First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

FHN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 9,578,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,257. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

