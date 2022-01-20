First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

INBK stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

