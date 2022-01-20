First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $50.50 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

