First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 34.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 104.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 80.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

