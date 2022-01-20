First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to $22.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:AG opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $121,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $136,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

