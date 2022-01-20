First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 191,591 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

