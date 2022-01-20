First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.01

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.01 and traded as low as C$43.55. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.04, with a volume of 41,994 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.