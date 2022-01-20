First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

