First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley reissued a na rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.