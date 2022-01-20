First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

