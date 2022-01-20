First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of FWRG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

