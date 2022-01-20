Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $164.20

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $164.20 and last traded at $164.33, with a volume of 36511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.67.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

