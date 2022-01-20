Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $164.20

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.20 and last traded at $164.33, with a volume of 36511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.