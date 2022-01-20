Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$14.35 million during the quarter.

