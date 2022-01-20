Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

