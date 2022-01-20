Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
