Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:FFC opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

