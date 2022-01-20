Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

