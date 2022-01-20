Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $979.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.92 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,510. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

