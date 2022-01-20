Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £158 by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £158 ($215.58) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLTR. UBS Group set a £162 ($221.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($233.18) to £171.90 ($234.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($231.96) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($238.78) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($231.96) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £162.59 ($221.84).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £112.25 ($153.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £128.78. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($135.24) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($268.53).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

