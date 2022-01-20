Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16,280.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,825 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,702,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

