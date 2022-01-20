ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $361,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

