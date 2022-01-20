Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,990,390 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.