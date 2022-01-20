Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,990,390 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.