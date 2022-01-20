Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

