Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.04. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 31,584 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.