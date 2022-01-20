Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.04. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 31,584 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
