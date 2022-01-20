Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $18.49.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
