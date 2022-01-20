Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.