Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

