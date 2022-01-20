Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Napier Park Global Capital US LP

Napier Park Global Capital US LP lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 3.6% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 369,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

