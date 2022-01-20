Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €48.70 ($55.34) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.52 ($76.73).

FME stock opened at €59.82 ($67.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

